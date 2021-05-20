The Sims 4 Announces Dream Home Decorator DLC

Electronic Arts revealed yet another DLC pack this morning for The Sims 4 as players will be getting a Dream Home Decorator. This particular DLC will transform you from being just a person living in a home you decorate for yourself to a person decorating for others. You'll get to go around and help make other homes flourish with your own brand of style in an attempt to make people happy, and you'll be getting some help with a ton of new additions to the game. We got more info on it below along with screenshots and some notes from the team, as this DLC will be available across the board on June 1st.

With the new Interior Decorator Freelance career, Sims can put their knack for interior design to the test and make their clients' home makeover dreams a reality. For a successful renovation project, players will need to use their imagination to realize a space's full potential and redesign it according to their clients' needs. As every project requires a personalized touch, Sims must get to know their clients, taking into account their needs, budget, Likes and Dislikes to bring new life into spaces and earn a glowing recommendation. Whether it's revamping a single room, redoing an entire lot or refurbishing commercial spaces, an Interior Decorator's goal is to make their clients happy! The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator introduces a slew of new and flexible furnishings that will help players bring their magic touch to their renovations, from sectional sofas, modular shelving to built-in stovetops and ovens. Once a renovation project is complete, Simmers can show off the newly decorated spaces with a big reveal to see how their clients react, and create Before and After comparisons to show off their incredible transformations.

"With The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator, we wanted to give Simmers the tools and resources to expand their building skillset and express their interior design talents in exciting new ways," said Jill Johnson, producer of The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator. "Our community has always impressed us through their ingenuity and creativity in building beautiful homes for their Sims, and we can't wait to see their incredible designs and renovation reveals with the new Interior Decorator Freelance career."