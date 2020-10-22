The Sims 4 Announces Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

Electronic Arts revealed this week that The Sims 4 will be headed to the hills for a bit of winter with the Snowy Escape expansion pack. Being the tenth pack to come out for the game, it will take players to the majestic and serene world of Mt. Komorebi, a Japanese-inspired world where you can unwind in the mountain's onsen bathhouse, meditate to find inner peace, and jump into sports that only well-off people can afford with activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and rock climbing. But like every pack, it's going to cost you as it will be $40 when it's released on November 13th.

The first world in The Sims 4 to introduce both residential homes and rental lots for vacationers, Mt. Komorebi offers three new primary neighborhoods for Sims to take their dream vacation or make the winter locale their home. Players can look forward to more than 130 new Create a Sim items to create various looks to keep their Sims warm and stylish including winter activity wear and both modern everyday and traditional Japanese-inspired fashion. In addition, the expansion pack offers traditional and modern furniture options for players to design their sanctuary, with unique architectural styles and pieces including shoji doors, windows and screens, tatami mats and paper lanterns. Players can also add extra touches to create their very own oasis, like koi for decorative fountains and a rock garden under the shade of Japanese maple trees. Sims will discover snow fun for everyone on Mt. Komorebi, including a multitude of high-energy winter sports, where they can tear up the snowy slopes with skiing, snowboarding, and sledding. The bravest of Sims can build up their rock climbing skills to conquer the daring and treacherous climb to reach Mt. Komorebi's peak. Those who prefer to take a more laid back approach can enjoy relaxing hiking trails with beautiful, scenic views of the mountain and bamboo forests, soak their problems away in the natural hot springs or indulge in new foods and drinks including tasty hot pot around the kotatsu table.