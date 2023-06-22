Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Electronic Arts, Maxis, The Sims, The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Unveils New Horse Ranch Expansion Pack

Electronic Arts will be giving all the farm-lovin' folk a chance to explore that in The Sims 4 with the Horse Ranch Expansion Pack.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed a brand new expansion on the way for The Sims 4, as farm lovers will enjoy the new Horse Ranch Expansion Pack. This is basically a chance for you to experience the American West in a modernized setting, as you'll have options for rustic locales and ranch life, including having a barn and animals for you to tend to or just a cabin in the middle of nowhere, complete with new outfits and things for your Sims to do. We have a snippet of the latest blog below going over what you can do, as the content will be released for $10 on July 20th.

"Suly Suly, partner. Welcome to Chestnut Ridge, a rustic world inspired by the wide-open skies of the iconic American West. This picturesque world is perfect for waking up in the morning to look out at the big open countryside from the ranch of your dreams, whether that be a traditional cabin or a modern farmhouse. Get the whole family involved! And by the whole family, we mean Horses, too! Sims will now welcome Horses into their families and care for every aspect of their lives. Each animal will provide a unique contribution to the ranch (even if it's just to be adorable)."

"Sims will work hard and play harder, experiencing all aspects of a working ranch. Sims can experience mucking a Horse Bed, lending a hand on the ranch, and more. From keeping all of your animals happy and clean to harvesting Prairie Grass for the Animal Feeder, Sims can delight in knowing that all of their hard work is worth it. When the work builds up, Sims can hire a Ranch Hand to help! For your Sims that like to DIY, they can craft their own Nectar by stomping a variety of fruit… or potatoes… or even trash! The bottled Nectar can be consumed in multiple servings, and it will have different effects. Sims can age it in Nectar Racks for more Simoleons."

