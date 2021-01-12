The Sinnoh Celebration Event 2021 Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Sinnoh Celebration Event is now live in Pokémon GO. This follows up on last week's Unova Celebration as Niantic counts down to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto with region-specific events. This Sinnoh Celebration brings with it the release of Shiny Buizel and the return of Heatran to raids. Let's take a look at everything this event is bringing to Pokémon GO.

The Sinnoh Celebration will run in Pokémon GO from Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 10 AM through Sunday, January 17th at 8 PM local time. Features include:

Shiny release: Buizel.

Legendary raid feature: Heatran.

Sinnoh Collection Challenge tasking players with catching Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Buizel, Combee, Shadow Stunky, Shadow Snover, Cranidos, and Shieldon.

The return of Gible to raids. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full breakdown on the Sinnoh Celebration's raid rotation.

In the wild: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Glameous, Purugly, Bidoof, Cranidos, Shielldon, Hippopotas, Skorupi, Combee, Buizel, Snover, Drifloon.

In 5KM Eggs: Budew, Bonsly, Budew, Cranidos, Croagunk, Hippopotas, Kricktot, Shieldon.

Tasks including: Power-up Pokémon 4 Times: Turtwing, Chimchar, Piplup Win 2 Raids: Shieldon, Cranidos Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Buizel



The big takeaways here are of course Gible's return to raids, but also the availability of Budew and Bonsly in 5KM Eggs. The Baby Pokémon seem to be used exclusively as event bonuses these days, so if you're after a Shiny Budew or Shiny Bonsly in Pokémon GO, this would certainly be the event to break out the Incubators and start cracking Eggs.

One thing that will be interesting to see as the event goes on is how easy Gible raids are to find. Gible has only been featured in raids twice, during GO Fest 2020 and the following Dragon Week event, and is one of most coveted species in the game due to its lasting rarity. Hopefully, Niantic makes these raids more available this time.

Best of luck out there, fellow trainers!