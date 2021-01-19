The Six Invitational In-Game Event Returns To Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft is bringing back the popular Six Invitational in-game event to Rainbow Six Siege just before the actual event kicks off. The ultimate competitive Stadium map is back for players to dive into, which will be a mix of different map elements from the Border and Coastline maps. All Operators will be unlocked in a three-minute, three-round, unranked Plant Bomb, with Pick and Ban mode. You will have specific captains to chose from in Mira, Capitão, Ash, and Vigil (meaning one member will be required to BE one of those four) with each team decked out in outfits from the Battle Pass themed content. Incidentally, The Six Invitational 2021 Battle Pass is also available, which contributes to the Six Invitational prize pool. The pass will be available until the real-world tournament ends on February 22nd. Best of luck out there!

The Six Invitational 2021 Battle Pass is still available until February 22nd with one Free track and one Premium track, available for 1200 R6 Credits. This year, the Battle Pass includes 100 tiers and 135 rewards to earn before February 22nd. Progress through the tiers and obtain exclusive gear for the Captains and their teammates, as well as additional exclusive content. 30% of the revenue from this Battle Pass will support the Six Invitational 2021 prize pool, up to a maximum of 3 million USD. The Six Invitational is the biggest and most anticipated Rainbow Six Siege event, celebrating a year of Siege with the fans and community. Taking place from February 9th to 21st, the competition is the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive season and features the best teams in the world, all vying for the Championship title and a share of the prize pool. This year, the Six Invitational will gather 20 teams, competing in a LAN environment in Paris, France. The competition will follow strict sanitary measures, in line with guidelines from health organizations and local authorities. For safety reasons, there will be no audience on site. Rainbow Six Siege fans will be able to connect digitally on Twitch and YouTube to witness the best teams in the world face off, celebrate the community, and discover the Future of Siege through developers' panels.