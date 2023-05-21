The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone Announced Microids has finally revealed their latest game in their multi-title Smurfs deal with The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone.

Microids has revealed the latest game in their multi-title deal for The Smurfs, as they revealed The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone. Working with IMPS, the current holder of the IP, the game will serve as a sequel to the 2021 game Mission Vileaf, developed by the same studio that did the first game, OSome Studio. The game is set to be released sometime this fall for PC and all three major consoles, but until then, you can read more about the plotline below.

"Handy Smurf has created a revolutionary invention: SmurfoMix! However, it's missing a key ingredient, the Green Stone, which lies in the greedy clutches of Gargamel. He sets off on a mission to retrieve the famous Green Stone, a key ingredient that would greatly help him improve his invention, from Gargamel's laboratory. But a fatal misstep causes it to explode, its fragments scattering throughout the Cursed Land. In addition to unleashing into the wild its incredible powers to copy and decompose matter, the Green Stone has set free the evil Stolas, a new order bent on creating a reign of terror. A crack team of 4 Smurfs must then adventure to save the Cursed Land from the mighty Stolas! Well equipped, the Smurfs can count on the SmurfoMix and an unexpected ally… Gargamel himself!"

Meet the team of 4 iconic Smurfs: Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf, and Smurfstorm.

An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action/platforming fans.

Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming, and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!

For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover 3 brand new unexplored regions.

Collect various resources to acquire the BoostiBoom and improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!

Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in co-op mode.

A new story that respects the license, set in a beautiful, well-crafted colorful universe!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!