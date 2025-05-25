Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games, VR | Tagged: The Smurfs, The Smurfs – Flower Defense

The Smurfs – Flower Defense Arrives For Meta Quest 3 This June

The Smurfs – Flower Defense will be coming to Meta Quest next month, as you will save the iconic blue characters in your own home

Article Summary The Smurfs – Flower Defense launches on Meta Quest 3 in June with immersive VR and AR gameplay.

Protect the Smurf Village from Gargamel in a unique mixed reality tower defense adventure.

Play as Smurfette, Storm, Brainy, and Jokey, each with distinct powers to rescue your friends.

Face epic boss battles and explore iconic Smurfs locations in a challenging new experience.

Developer and publisher Microids have revealed a new VR game on the way, as The Smurfs – Flower Defense will be coming out next month. The game takes the characters and settings from the iconic '80s cartoon and transports them into your home, as you get a mix of VR and AR in a tower defense title where you defend them from Gargamel. You can see more in the trailer above as the game arrives on June 19, 2025.

The Smurfs – Flower Defense

Fairy Leaf is about to celebrate the magic of Nature with the entire Smurf Village. But once again, Gargamel shows up to ruin the party! Using a wicked spell, he captures some Smurfs and scares the rest away from the village. This tower defense game puts strategy and shooting front and center, all while paying tribute to the beloved Smurfs universe. Thanks to virtual reality and mixed reality technologies, the little blue heroes come to life right in your living room, delivering a groundbreaking experience and an unprecedented level of immersion in a magical world. Dropped into their world, only you can save the Smurfs, protect Leaf, and stop Gargamel once and for all!

An immersive mixed reality tower defense experience : Defend the Smurfs by building towers and activating mechanisms within your own environment.

: Defend the Smurfs by building towers and activating mechanisms within your own environment. Real-time action and strategy : Fight alongside the Smurfs by grabbing them with your virtual hands and placing them in the right spot at the right time while managing your overall strategy.

: Fight alongside the Smurfs by grabbing them with your virtual hands and placing them in the right spot at the right time while managing your overall strategy. Switch between Smurfette, Storm, Brainy, and Jokey : Use each of their unique powers wisely to secure victory.

: Use each of their unique powers wisely to secure victory. Rescue 20 Smurfs : Explore iconic locations from the Smurfs universe and take on thrilling challenges.

: Explore iconic locations from the Smurfs universe and take on thrilling challenges. 3 epic boss battles : Face off against Gargamel, Azrael, and the fearsome Howlibird in spectacular showdowns.

: Face off against Gargamel, Azrael, and the fearsome in spectacular showdowns. Hard mode for seasoned players: Push your skills to the limit with increasingly tough challenges for experienced defenders.

