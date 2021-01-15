The Staying Power Of Fighting King Machamp In Pokémon GO

Fighting-type Pokémon are some of the most useful in the game. Machamp, in particular, has been a species that comes up in raid counters quite frequently ever since its introduction with the launch of Pokémon GO. Now, almost five years later, the Fighting King of Kanto remains relevant. In honor of Machop Community Day, let's take a look at some of Machamp's current uses in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO Raids:

Machamp is one of the most useful counters in raids against Ice-types, Steel-types, Normal-types, Dark-types, and Rock-types. It has long been used in Tyranitar raids back when those were some of the most popular raids in Pokémon GO, came in quite useful during Lickitung Raid Day, and ranks highly as a counter against these Legendaries:

Regice: 4th best counter in its Shadow form, 25th in its standard form.

Registeel: 4th best counter in its Shadow form, 21st in its standard form.

Regirock: 3rd best counter in its Shadow form, 23rd in its standard form.

Dialga: 2nd best counter in its Shadow form, 6th in its standard form.

Cobalion: 2nd best counter in its Shadow form, 17th in its standard form.

Terrakion: 6th best counter in its Shadow form, 25th in its standard form.

Kyurem: 4th best counter in its Shadow form, 1oth in its standard form.

GO Battle League:

Machamp is also quite useful in PVP bouts. Though the ranks shift every season due to new species as well as changes to moves, it remains a charting species in every league.

Great League: Rank #14 in its Shadow form, Rank #39 in its standard form.

Ultra League: Rank #44 in its standard form, Rank #50 in its Shadow form.

Ultra League Premier Cup: Rank #6 in its Shadow form, Rank #8 in its standard form.

Master League: Rank #43 in its Shadow form, Rank #63 in its standard form.

Master League Premier Cup: Rank #15 in its Shadow form, Rank #20 in its standard form.