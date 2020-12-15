The Stranger Things Cast Will Play A Special D&D Game

The cast of Stranger Things will be getting together, sort of, as they will be playing a special holiday game of D&D. Dungeons & Dragons has a special spot in the Netflix series as it has played both a storyline role and a fun '80s throwback role to how influential the game was back in the day. And while it makes an appearance here and there, we've yet to really see the cast dive in for a game themselves. Or at least, one that could go more than a few minutes without being broken up. But this Friday, all of that will change. This special session of D&D will feature David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Natalia Dyer as they try their hand at the game in a special holiday theme DM's by Wizards of the Coast's own Chris Perkins.

According to the people behind the making of this, the game and trailer were shot using SOLO Cinebot, a first-of-its-kind robotic camera that allowed WotC to film the game at cinematic-quality using a fully remote team. Which if that's how good it made their D&D game look, then we all need to snag one of these cameras immediately. The game will air this Friday, December 18th at 10am PT on the Stranger Things YouTube channel. Here's a quick quote from SOLO Cinebot about the use of their cams for this particular game.

"The most astounding feedback we've been receiving from our systems is how it's elevated a lot of traditional productions, instead of simply filling in the gaps of what was lost from COVID. For example, we've been told the celebrity and athlete interviews filmed on SOLO, have been much more genuine, and intimate than what they often get on traditional sets. Instead of asking talent to travel halfway across the world to sit in for an interview, surrounded by a crew in a studio – our talent is alone in their living room, comfortable, with nowhere to rush off to, free of potential prying eyes and ears and giving a more relaxed, honest performance," said Josh Shadid, Co-founder of SOLO Cinebot.

The cast of Stranger Things played a DnD one shot and you get to watch the whole thing in 3 days. #StrangerThingsDnD pic.twitter.com/jscYPfzpRt — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 15, 2020