The Swords of Justice Rule Pokémon GO Raids In November 2023

The Swords of Justice will rule Pokémon GO Raids in November 2023 after a brief Raid rotation and Shiny release for Douse Drive Genesect.

Article Summary The Swords of Justice will dominate Pokémon GO Raids in November 2023.

Shiny versions of Darkrai, Douse Drive Genesect, and the Swords of Justice will feature in the Raids.

Douse Drive Genesect is getting its first separate Shiny release from November 2nd to November 9th.

Mega Banette, Mega Houndoom, Mega Gallade, and Mega Kangaskhan will appear in Mega Raids in November 2023.

With Pokémon GO's November 2023 content revealed, let's take a look at what we're getting in Raids next month.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

October 20th – November 2nd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

This is the current Raid rotation, with Darkrai now seemingly the expected and accepted Halloween raid boss. This, to me, seems boring and I hope it shifts in the future.

November 2nd – November 9th: Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

This is actually kind of a Shiny release. Genesect's Drives are being given their own separate Shiny releases and this will be the first time that the Douse Drive will be available in its Shiny form. The only thing is, the one visual difference between these Drives is a slight tab of color on their back, so I don't see this as one that people will be chomping at the bit for.

After Genesect, Niantic will kick off a run of the Swords of Justice which will take us to the end of November:

November 9th – November 16th: Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 : Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 : Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 : Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

October 20th – November 2nd: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)

Mega Banette (can be Shiny) November 2nd – November 12th: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)

Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny) November 12th – November 16th: Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny)

Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

