The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Reveals More Content

Gun Interactive and Sumo Digital have released new content today for their upcoming game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The first of which is the reveal of the game's primary theme, which is simply called "The Massacre." The song was written by composer Ross Tregenza and features a performance from Gun CEO Wes Keltner on his Apprehension Engine. We have the video for that below for you to check out. The second aspect was new insight into how the game will play out with attributes being used to overcome the odds, as they have broken everything into five categories. We have a snippet of the info below with the full blog about it here. The game will be released sometime in 2023.

"Character stats are broken out into five main Attribute categories: Toughness, Endurance, Strength, Proficiency, and Stealth, and while each Victim has a base value for each Attribute, these values can be tweaked by way of the metagame and that Victim's unique Skill Tree. Stashed among the various perks within the Skill Tree unlocks are Attribute Unlock Points. Snagging one of those will award a point that can be used to raise the value of any Attribute the player chooses. This is just one of the options players can use to build their Victim loadouts in unique ways. Of course, the base values play an important role in this, as pumping up a low base value will cost more Attribute Unlock Points than leaning into a specific Victim's strong suits. More on the full metagame later. For now, let's cover what these Attributes really are.

Toughness is NOT to be confused with Strength. True Toughness is fortitude, built from character, and in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, it's not simply a health pool. While Toughness does help you sustain more damage before becoming incapacitated, it also shortens your recovery time, giving you a higher all-around survivability. Endurance: Similar to Toughness, Endurance encapsulates more than just the stamina pool. Endurance in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will help with the overall stamina while also speeding up your stamina regeneration rate, getting you back to full speed faster.

