The Thaumaturge Releases Brand New Quest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Thaumaturge, as the team has revealed more about how quests will work throughout the game.

Article Summary New quest trailer for The Thaumaturge, a detailed 7-minute game guide.

Explore 1905 Warsaw, where Thaumaturges wield powers to influence others.

Full-fledged RPG with choice-based narrative and turn-based combat.

Meet historical figures in a city split between luxury and crime.

Indie game developer Fool's Theory and publisher 11 Bit Studios released a new trailer for The Thaumaturge this week talking about quests. To call this a trailer is a little obnoxious, as it's seven minutes long. It feels more like a guide, especially with the developers talking over the video. But it's designed to show you how quests work in the game and how they're threaded throughout the main story. Enjoy checking it out here as the game is currently still set for the new February 20 release date.

The Thaumaturge

The year is 1905. Warsaw lives under the yoke of imperial Russian tsardom. Its inhabitants constitute a diverse group of different ancestries, views, and beliefs with often conflicting interests: Russian soldiers, Jewish merchants, Polish townspeople, and more. Despite the circumstances, the city is a buzzing metropolis, where one can attend a breathtaking party with the high society, and later get robbed in one of the dark alleys of the Praga district. A city of great hopes and dreams on one hand and dark desires on the other. In this world, a force that cannot be ignored are Thaumaturges – individuals versed in taming spirit-like beings called Salutors, used for manipulation of the temperaments and affinities of other people and even ultimately in combat. The devil is in the detail – only Thaumaturges are fully aware of the Salutors' nature and only they can perceive them in their true essence. Their capability to influence others significantly and demonstrably increases their ability to change the surrounding world – however, Thaumaturgy is a power that should be used with caution.

Shape Your Story – as a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath.

– as a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath. Develop Your Character – creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways.

– creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways. Experience unique turn-based combat and defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors.

and defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors. Influence and manipulate the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking.

the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking. Tame the power of Salutors – use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees.

– use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees. See the world that's inevitably gone – explore the uncommon, heavily researched historical period of the early XX century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin. Meet historical figures and learn about their involvement in the story.

