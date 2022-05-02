The Tier Five & Mega Raids Coming To Pokémon GO In May 2022

Niantic has announced the full slate of Tier Five raids and Mega Raids coming to Pokémon GO in May 2022 including the debut of Tapu Fini, Mega Latios, and Mega Latias. Let's get into the details.

Five-Star and Mega Raids: Live now until May 3rd: Mega Kangaskhan in Mega Raids, Therian Forme Landorus in Tier Five. It originally seemed as if Mega Kangaskhan was going to leave Mega Raids on Sunday with the conclusion of the Mega Moment event, but the full details for Pokémon GO's May 2022 content cleared that up. It will stay until May 3rd, at which point both the Mega and Legendary slots will become one. May 3rd -10th: Mega Latias and Mega Latios will take up both slots. Interestingly, I think these will appear on the screen as Mega Raids with no Tier Five raids popping during this time. Either that or we'll have a new kind of raid design. I say this because the Tier Five slot for this section of time is entirely empty on Niantic's post. May 10th -25th: Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids, Tapu Fini in Tier Five. This will be the Pokémon GO debut of Tapu Fini, which completes the run of Island Guardians of Alola that began at the start of the Season of Alola back on March 1st. May 25th -June 1st: Mega Altaria in Mega Raids, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini in Tier five to close out the Season of Alola. Called this! The Season of Alola ends with a run of all four Guardians available in raids. None of them will have a Shiny release, but this will be a good chance for anyone who may have missed the first run.

Raid Hours: Wednesday, May 4th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Mega Latias, Mega Latios Wednesday, May 11th and May 18th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Tapu Fini Wednesday, May 25th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini

