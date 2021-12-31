The Tomb Raider Trilogy Closes Out Epic Games Store's 2021 Holidays

The Epic Games Store decided to close out their 2021 holiday sale of free games with a bang, giving out the Tomb Raider Trilogy for free. Every year the company sets aside 15 days at the end of the year giving away multiple titles for free for 24 hours each, essentially giving you the gift of gaming on their platform for games that are usually a couple of years old. For those who have never bought or played them, this is a godsend, especially when they did this to the Batman Arkham series a while back. To close out the 2021 sale, the EGS is offering not one, not two, but all three of the modern-day Tomb Raider games, absolutely free on their platform, for you to snag until January 6th, 2022.

Tomb Raider: Explore the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara's epic adventure.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: Explore Croft Manor in the new "Blood Ties" story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in "Lara's Nightmare". Survive extreme conditions with a friend in the new online Co-Op Endurance mode, and brave the new "Extreme Survivor" difficulty. Also features an outfit and weapon inspired by Tomb Raider III, and 5 classic Lara skins. Existing DLC will challenge you to explore a new tomb that houses an ancient terror in Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch, and combat waves of infected predators in Cold Darkness Awakened.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Experience the final chapter of Lara's origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara's defining moment.