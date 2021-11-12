The Twitch App Is Now Available On Nintendo Switch

Those of you hoping to watch Twitch on a Nintendo Switch can rejoice this week as the app is now available in the eShop. Probably one of the most requested apps that haven't appeared on the system until today, players can now download it completely free from the shop and check out livestreams directly on the device. You can even sign into your account and check out your favorite channels with your subscriptions activated. The team rand down everything you can do in the app right now.

Starting today, all the Twitch goodness you care about from gaming, to music, to exciting live esports — it's all available on your Nintendo Switch. With millions of unique creators every day streaming everything under the sun, if it's worth watching, it's live on Twitch right now. With Twitch on Switch, you'll be able to: Sign in to your Twitch account for easy access to all your followed channels

Browse for live content by category

Search to discover new streamers

Watch VODs and clips from a streamer's profile

Watch on the big screen with your Switch docked or take it on the go in handheld mode

The one major thing that you can't really do on here is chat, which depending on how active you are in your particular streamer's community, could be frustrating. The Switch really isn't set up to make any kind of chat function accessible, but let's be real, unless you have a wireless keyboard accessory tied to the Xbox or PlayStation, Twitch chat really isn't designed to function on consoles anyway. We're sure there will be plenty of people complaining about how you can't get the best resolution on the Switch to see HD content, but really, if you're worried about that, you're probably gonna use your smartphone and drain its battery.