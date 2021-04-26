The Ultra League & Premier Cup Return To Pokémon GO In April 2021

The Great League the Great League Remix, a new cup that bans the top ten most used species in the standard Great League, is out today at 1 PM Pacific in Pokémon GO. Replacing these two in Pokémon GO's PVP platform GO Battle League will be two forms of Ultra League: the standard Ultra League and the Ultra League Premier Cup. The standard Ultra League allows any Pokémon species with a CP cap of 2,500 while the Ultra League Premier Cup features the same CP limit but does not allow Legendary or Mythical Pokémon to enter.

The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run in Pokémon GO from today at 1 PM Pacific until Monday, May 10th at 1 PM Pacific. Here is the rest of Niantic's plan for GO Battle League during Season 7, which will come to a close at the end of May along with the end of the Season of Legends:

The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Retro Cup will run from Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Only Pokémon that haven't been powered up with Candy XL are allowed in Master League Classic. See the Cups section below for more details. All three leagues will run from Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Ranked play will end on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). An unranked Kanto Cup will run from Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). See the Cups section below for more details.

It is expected that Season Eight of GO Battle League will coordinate with the next major Season of standard gameplay in Pokémon GO, which will run from June 2022 until the end of August 2022. No details have been released by Niantic about this season yet, but Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report when news hits.