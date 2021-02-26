The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Three

Pokémon from the Hoenn Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2017. Now, three more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Hoenn have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Hoenn Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Gulpin, Swalot: I love when a common, relatively uninteresting spawn gets enriched with a Shiny release. That's exactly what will happen with Gulpin when Niantic decides to release this baby blue and yellow Shiny in Pokémon GO. There's something special about blue Shinies, fellow trainers. From Shiny Mew to Shiny Ditto, it feels like a well-chosen baby blue just can't miss. In any case, the blue and yellow colorway carries over to Swalot and looks great on the big lug.

Numel, Camerupt: We start this situation with what I sometimes call the Charmander Equation. Numel is hardly different, with its dull green back replaced with an equally dull grey. However, Camerupt is a stunning Shiny, with the evolved form totally one-upping the base form. Camerupt goes a dark grey, which makes its rocky humps, it's lovely rocky humps (check him out!) stand out nicely.

Torkoal: I'm just now realizing how similar Torkoal is to Camerupt in conception to appear in the Dex that close together. Torkoal is a species that some Pokémon GO players may be unfamiliar with due to it being a regional, but this is indeed quite the change to its color palette, which normally has orange skin and a black shell. Here, it goes yellow with a grey shell, giving the appearance that it's been basking under the blazing sun for 25 years. What makes this Shiny for me is the way its inner flames glow a vibrant red through its grey shell.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Hoenn continues.