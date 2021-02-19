The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Eight

Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2018. Now, two more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Sinnoh have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Sinnoh Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Shaymin: In past generations, we have mostly seen mythical Pokémon with dramatic color changes. Mew goes from light pink to baby blue. Celebi goes from leafy green to neon pink. Jirachi's little ribbons go from blue to red. Even looking ahead into Shiny Mythicals later down the line, Victini loses its cream color for a pure white and red. With Shaymin, we see its normally grass green color replaced with a blue-green so bright that it almost looks as if it's glowing. It offers Shaymin's white belly and face beautifully, making it the perfect example of a subtle Shiny that works.

Manaphy, Phione: The color change works a bit less here. Phione and Manaphy's designs are awesome, as these two are a nice light blue in their standard form. The Shiny versions become a washed-out, flat blue-green that doesn't look bad but fails to stun like the rest of the Mythical Shinies. It'll be fun, though, to see how these two are released in Pokémon GO. In the original games, Phione can be obtained by breeding Manaphy, so short of Niantic adding the breeding feature for this release, they'd have to think up another way.

Arceus: This one could be crazy. If treated like Genesect and its Drives are currently being treated (which is as entirely separate Pokémon), we could see separate releases for all 18 different versions of Arceus — one for each type. Indeed, all of these forms have been found as separate Pokémon in GO by dataminers, but we'll see. What will be funny, though, is they all get a separate Shiny release. That'd make a 36-tiered rollout. Anyway, Shiny Arceus is a golden god, which is appropriate considering its role as the deity of the Poké universe.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Sinnoh in Pokémon GO concludes with a final recap.