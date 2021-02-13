The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Three

Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2018. Now, two more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Sinnoh have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Sinnoh Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Cherubi, Cherrim: This is a pretty simple change that is effective on most of this line. Cherubi's red looks like a t-shirt left out in the sun, which is actually quite nice. Overcast Cherrim sees its normally purple leaf become blue-green for the biggest and best change of this line of Pokémon. Sunny Cherrim is a strange one, as it looks just a tad lighter than the standard version. It'll be interesting to see how Niantic handles this one. They treat Cherubi like a Baby Pokémon even though it's not. Cherubi tends to be a hatch more commonly than a catch, though, with Cherrim being far more common in the wild. If ever there were an evolved stage to allow to spawn Shiny in the wild as of release, it's Cherrim.

Chingling: Shiny Chingling is a far too subtle change, with its yellow and orange toned down just a tick. Chingling is officially a Baby Pokémon and it evolves into Chimecho who isn't pictured due to it not being a Sinnoh Pokémon. Unlike Chingling, though, Chimecho has a terrific Shiny.

Shellos, Gastrodon: Four subtle ones here. East and West Sea Shellos and Gastrodon have very minor tweaks made to their color palette. Shellos looking a little paler and Gastrodon sees the East Sea's stripes turn from yellow to orange, while the West Sea's brown flesh turns to a slightly lighter brown color. Not the most impressive line of Shinies but also certainly not the worst.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Sinnoh in Pokémon GO continues.