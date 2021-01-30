The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Eleven

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Cryogonal: There's an odd beauty to the mixture of blazing hot and icy cold colors here, with Cryogonal's insides in this Shiny version looking like the sun has been trapped in a shard of ice. This is one that you may want to temper your excitement for, though, as Niantic already holds Cryogonal at arm's length in Pokémon GO. When this Shiny comes out, expect Deino/Rufflet/Gible-levels of frustration among players unable to get it.

Shelmet, Accelgor: Is it just me, or does this Pokémon for some reason look like a delicious nut you want to crack open in its Shiny form? Shelmet, that is. Accelgor looks somehow even creepier now that it looks sort of like a leaking burrito here. Maybe I've just got food on the mind. Anyway, this odd yellow color used for these two works mostly on the strength that it's a completely standout color palette. No other Pokémon look like this!

Axew, Fraxure, Haxorus: Same as with Cryogonal regarding rarity, but more so here. Axew has become essentially the new rarest Pokémon in the game as a rarer hatch and encounter than Deino, Tirtouga, and Archen. Every stage of its Shiny form is completely different in color way as well. Axew is a little dapper boy in a light green button-up and a purple tie. Fraxure is more decked out in aquamarine jewelry than your mom's quirky best friend. Finally, Haxorus takes on an honestly incredible black and red palette that will make this undoubtedly a Shiny Charizard-level Shiny, as far as how badly trainers want it. Can we still hold out hope for a Community Day?

