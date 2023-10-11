Posted in: Alienware, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: University of Texas

Alienware and University Of Texas Open New Esports Arena

Alienware has teamed up with the University Of Texas to open up the campus' first esports arena as part of their gaming lounge.

Alienware has come together with the University Of Texas for a brand new partnership, as the two have opened up the first esports arena on campus. Dubbed Alienware's Longhorn Esports Arena, this is basically a new extension of their gaming lounge, offering up a chance for students to come in and hone their skills as part of one of their teams, as well as to hold on-campus tournaments and events. As esports is growing more at a college level, it's becoming necessary to open up more areas like this at colleges across the U.S. So it's kinda cool to see UT take the plunge into this area with a proper PC gaming company. We have more info on the facility below.

"Located in the historic Texas Union Underground, the new Arena will serve as a larger, complimentary gaming environment to the Lounge. Offering 3,400 square feet of interactive esports space for students, it's outfitted wall-to-wall with high-performance gaming equipment supplied by Alienware to power 40+ gaming stations throughout the varsity room, production center, console gaming space, and viewing area. The Arena marks phase two of the partnership between UT and Alienware and is symbolic of a commitment to continue developing opportunities for students to be successful both on and off campus."

"A common misconception is that esports academic programs exist to train players to compete professionally, but most current programs are in place to educate and train a future workforce in support of the professional and amateur competitive esports scenes. The combined force of the Arena and Lounge will unlock greater opportunities for students to network, build an experience that translates to careers in gaming, and, of course, enjoy life on campus. You can expect to see the Arena become home to a range of livestreamed esports tournaments with opportunities to participate in every facet of the event, from competing to supporting the production."

