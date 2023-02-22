The Walking Dead: All-Stars Receives New Update For February 2023 The Walking Dead: All-Stars, gets a new update for February as it brings new characters, dungeons, and stories.

Funflow and Com2uS have released a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars, giving the game some new content for the month of February. Included in his round of updates and upgrades is a new character as William from the comic books joins the fray; Chapter 38 is released, the new Stalker Whisperer has been added to the game, a few in-game events are planned starting on March 4th, and more. We got the notes from the team of everything this new update has, as it is available right now.

Stalker Whisperer – Stalker Whisperer has officially joined the team! As a terrifying predator character, he acts as a tanker who uses a wooden spear for ruthless wide-ranging attacks. He has an ultimate skill to deal great damage to all enemies at once on the battlefield by lifting a wooden trap from beneath the ground.

William – Rising from the original comics, William is a neutral warrior possessing power skills. He is proficient in various frontline skills and uses a spear as his main weapon. In particular, he can deal great damage to enemies with abrasives. By including William in their survivor group and winning every battle in the new Mysterious Survivor dungeon, players can receive 60 pieces of Torn Notebook (Epic) and recruit a new epic character.

A Story of Survival – Chapter 38 of The Walking Dead: All-Stars' original narrative set in an airport is available now, alongside the new Survival Record story "Heaven and Hell". See the drama unfold inside and outside the Asyl camp.

Exclusive Benefits – Level up mythical characters with the new Benefits, which are now available for bystander and predator characters. Additionally, players can now receive additional rewards such as Headhunt Tickets by watching video ads.

In-Game Events – Kyla's Combat Test and Underground Bunker will be available until March 4. Players who win PvP battles during the event period will earn tokens that can be exchanged for overseer or warlord characters. A wide array of rewards will be given through various events, including Town Management.