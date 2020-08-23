A Mobile Version Of Fall Guys Is Being Developed For China

It looks like there may be a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on the way, but we probably won't see it for a while as it's headed to China. The game has been pretty popular on Twitch as Devolver Digital scored a hit with their multiplayer competition title, as the game has seen massive appeal since it came out earlier this month. However, some fans were curious why the company didn't develop a mobile version, as it seems like that would be a no-brainer for people to slip in and do single-player games here and there. Well, as it turns out, one is in the works. Daniel Ahmad reported on Twitter that "Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China."

Included with his report was a trailer and screenshots of the game in what is probably the first official confirmation of the game being created. Bilibili is a pretty good company when it comes to mobile development, so the game is in pretty good hands when it comes to transforming the PC version down to a mobile title. As for the market, China makes sense to test out with seeing as how they'll automatically have a hungry playerbase looking to try something new, and it gives Devolver a chance to get a game int he market with all of the weird rules applied to games before they're allowed to be released there before they attempt to implement it in other markets. When this version will get released, however, is unknown. So there's no telling how long it will take to make it a reality in North America and Europe. But so far, it looks quite good.