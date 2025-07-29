Posted in: AMC, Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games, Walking Dead | Tagged: The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Content Launches in Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight is finally adding The Walking Dead content to the main game today, as Rick Grimes and Michonne are available as survivors

Article Summary Rick Grimes and Michonne are now playable survivors in Dead By Daylight with unique character perks.

Daryl Dixon joins the game as a Legendary Outfit, alongside exclusive cosmetic collections from The Walking Dead.

The update features a new Map Tile with locations like the prison and hospital doors from The Walking Dead series.

The collaboration brings fresh survivor abilities, earning opportunities, and classic Walking Dead horror elements.

Behaviour Interactive has officially released its latest update for Dead By Daylight today, bringing in the characters from The Walking Dead to the main game. The content was technically released a couple of weeks ago on the test servers, giving you the chance to play as both Rick Grimes and Michonne from the TV show. Now both of them and a cosmetic of Daryl have been added to the title this morning. We have more details on all of their content here as you'll just need to update the game to play it.

Dead By Daylight x The Walking Dead

Rick Grimes

Dead by Daylight: The Walking Dead includes the one and only Rick Grimes. Having forged a life through the harshest of circumstances, the former sheriff's deputy is no stranger to violence and horror. Yet despite his countless brushes with death and being constantly pushed beyond his limits, his mercy prevails over his wrath. Having been swept into The Fog following a heroic sacrifice to save his community, Rick's survival experience makes him an incredible asset. A natural leader, his willingness to do what needs to be done is reflected in his three character-specific Perks:

Apocalyptic Ingenuity: Rummage through Chests to gain the ability to replace a Broken Pallet with a Fragile Pallet.

Rummage through Chests to gain the ability to replace a Broken Pallet with a Fragile Pallet. Come and Get Me!: After Unhooking a Survivor, while crouched and idle you may use an Ability to make all nearby injured and dying Survivors completely silent and hide their Pools of Blood. In exchange, you'll scream and briefly reveal your Aura to the Killer.

After Unhooking a Survivor, while crouched and idle you may use an Ability to make all nearby injured and dying Survivors completely silent and hide their Pools of Blood. In exchange, you'll scream and briefly reveal your Aura to the Killer. Teamwork: Toughen Up: When another nearby Survivor Pallet stuns or blinds the Killer while you're injured, your Grunts of Pain, Scratch Marks, and Pools of Blood will be completely reduced for a duration.

Michonne

Arriving alongside her husband is the fierce and compassionate Michonne. As steady as the hand that wields her iconic sword, Michonne represents the quintessential survivor. Her conviction never wavers, no matter what lies in her path or when the odds appear insurmountable. Following Rick's heroic sacrifice, Michonne couldn't shake the feeling that he was still out there, so she set out on a quest to find him. Everything changed when she heard his voice calling out from a veil of Black Fog. She followed it until she emerged in a dark, moonlit clearing – beside a mysterious campfire… Luckily, Michonne is no stranger to facing death, and her three unique character Perks showcase her survival instincts first-hand:

Conviction: Heal Survivors to activate Conviction. While recovering in the Dying State, gain the ability to instantly recover for a brief window. You will become Broken and return to the Dying State if you don't manage to heal in time.

Heal Survivors to activate Conviction. While recovering in the Dying State, gain the ability to instantly recover for a brief window. You will become Broken and return to the Dying State if you don't manage to heal in time. Last Stand: After spending in the Killer's Terror Radius while not in chase, Fast-Vault while near the Killer to stun them for a duration.

After spending in the Killer's Terror Radius while not in chase, Fast-Vault while near the Killer to stun them for a duration. Teamwork: Toughen Up: Successfully pallet stun a Killer to temporarily give nearby injured Survivors Endurance and reveal the Killer's Aura to them

Daryl

Arriving alongside the Chapter is The Walking Dead Collection, which includes several iconic Outfits from the series. One such Outfit is the Legendary Daryl Dixon Outfit, which brings Daryl into The Fog as a new character. The Collection also features Rick's Last Day On Earth Outfit, his Brutal Awakening Outfit, and several Uncommon recolors. Michonne receives her The Next World Outfit, her What We Become Outfit, and several Uncommon recolors.

Don't Open. Dead Inside

Some of The Walking Dead's most iconic settings have been recreated in a unique new Map Tile, which appears whenever Rick or Michonne are loaded into the Garden of Joy Map. The Tile features elements from the prison – as seen in The Walking Dead's third and fourth seasons – as well as the iconic "Don't Open Dead Inside" hospital doors from the Pilot episode, "Days Gone Bye." The entire tile has been corrupted by The Entity's presence, creating an eerie mashup between the two horror worlds.

