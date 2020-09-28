The Walking Dead Invades Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair

AMC's The Walking Dead has partnered with Wizards of the Coast for a special event as the show invades Magic: The Gathering. The Secret Lair drop will be a one-of-a-kind crossover event that will run from October 4th-12th, 2020. This super-limited drop will include an all-premium-foil set of cards, as they will reveal all of them over the week except for one, which will remain a secret for players to find in the set and discover for themselves. (Let's be honest, you know the card is going to be Daryl Dixon.) The launch will coincide with AMC's "We Are The Walking Dead Weekend" event that starts with the special event being called The Whisperer War Final Showdown, which will run followed by the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond and ending with a special episode of Talking Dead.

During that episode of Talking Dead, they will have a special unboxing of the cards to show off. Just for a little clarification for those of you obsessed with the usage and ruleset in MTG, the cards included in this drop will be completely new to the game, depicting the iconic characters from the show, and have never been seen in MTG in any other form. (As in, they didn't just grab another character card, swapped out the art and gave it new flavor text for the show.) Each one is designed to bring unique gameplay and text differently from any other printed cards. Oh, and these will only be legal in Legacy, Vintage, and Commander. Here are a couple of quotes from the announcement today about the event.

"Wizards of the Coast is thrilled to collaborate with AMC to bring these iconic characters to the greatest strategy card game," said Bill Rose, SVP of Magic: The Gathering design and development, Wizards of the Coast. "We can't wait for fans of both Magic: The Gathering and AMC's The Walking Dead to discover fun new ways to play when they add this Secret Lair drop to their collection." "Magic: The Gathering is one of the most seminal works in the history of gaming," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games for AMC. "So, we were beyond thrilled to work with Wizards to pair it with one of the most beloved series in the history of television. These cards are a perfect blend of the two universes, and we can't wait for fans to get their hands on them and discover all the tricks we've hidden up our sleeves."