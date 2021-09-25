The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Launches The Aftershocks Update

Skydance Interactive has finally released the long-awaited Aftershocks update into their VR game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Along with Skybound Entertainment, the update provides over 20 hours of new content and gameplay as you head into some familiar areas that have been revived in unexpected, deadlier ways. They've added new tripwire bombs the will kill you instantly, along with the addition of hidden reserved caches of weapons and ammo to help you out, and a few new twists to missions. The team has also added in a new Quick Start feature to help make it a little easier on you when exploring through the city and dying at certain parts. The update is free right now for you to download.

The Aftershocks Update goes above and beyond a conventional free update, as players will have access to hours of new content in the form of missions, collectibles and survival tools to use as they traverse the undead city of New Orleans. The downloadable content will be available to those that have completed the main campaign in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. This update also reinforces Skydance Interactive's commitment to delivering more exciting content to the hit VR game and crafting one of the most content rich experiences in VR today, with over 20 hours of game time available to owners.

While Aftershocks is intended to be played after you have reached the credits, we understand that some players may find themselves without a completed save file and not wanting to play through the entirety of the game again just to see the what's new. To satisfy these players, we plan to implement a quick start option that will allow you to jump straight into the Aftershocks content without finishing a playthrough. This feature will be implemented in a patch following shortly after the initial update, so if you do not have a post-game save file yet, you can choose to wait for this feature.