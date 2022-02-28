The Waylanders Reveals 20922 Roadmap For Content

Gato Salvaje Studio revealed this week more details of their planned content for The Waylanders coming in 2022 with a new roadmap. The just of the roadmap is that they'll be adding a ton of fixes including quest adjustments, party selections, final bosses, a ton of bug fixes, and a game performance review. You can see the full map below along with notes from the devs.

The next update, planned for early March, will add more fixes for missions with a focus on bugs found in main storyline and loyalty quests. Additional improvements will be made to medieval era cutscenes as well as fixes solving a bug that stops some companion torque scenes from triggering. Additional improvements will be included in this update solving problems with party selection, quest selection, some codexes not unlocking properly, and many small bug fixes.

Following the March update will be another in early April focusing on a variety of bug fixes, most notably gameplay tweaks and improvements to boss battles. The team plans to add new quests for Tiana and Lugaid in this update along with new Steam achievements for some of the final quests in The Waylanders. The final planned update, currently set for early May, will address game performance, especially in bigger medieval maps. Improvements to player progression and game balance along with revisions to text and translations will also be included in this update. The team also plans to review experience and loot earned during some quests at this time. Once these updates are done, the Gato team plans to reassess reported issues in The Waylanders and make plans for future updates depending on known issues at the time.