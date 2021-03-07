The Wild Spawn Breakdown Of Season Of Legends In Pokémon GO

The Season of Legends has begun in Pokémon GO. For the next three months, this season will feature Pokémon spawns exclusive to the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Niantic has announced a few of these species, but now researchers at Silph Road have compiled observations from fellow Pokémon GO trainers that paints a much bigger picture of the way Pokémon are currently spawning around the world. Let's take a look.
Northern and Southern Hemispheres:
Announced by Pokémon GO:
- Mantine
- Frillish
- Voltorb, Electrode
- Glameow, Purugly
- Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff
Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:
- Rattata, Raticate
- Pikachu, Raichu
- Nidoran-f, Nidorina, Nidoqueen
- Nidoran-m, Nidorino, Nidoking
- Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff
- Psyduck, Golduck
- Growlithe, Arcanine
- Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam
- Magnemite, Magneton
- Gastly, Haunter, Gengar
- Drowzee, Hypno
- Cubone
- Koffing, Weezing
- Jynx
- Magikarp
- Eevee, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Flareon
- Kabuto
- Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium
- Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion
- Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr
- Sudowoodo
- Wooper, Quagsire
- Dunsparce
- Swinub, Piloswine
- Phanpy, Donphan
- Poochyena, Mightyena
- Wurmple
- Nuzleaf, Shiftry
- Surskit, Masquerain
- Whismur, Loudred, Exploud
- Aron, Lairon, Aggron
- Plusle
- Minun
- Spoink, Grumpig
- Swablu
- Castform
- Chimecho
- Starly, Staravia
- Bidoof
- Cherrim
- Gible, Gabite
- Drilbur
- Venipede
- Archen
- Solosis
- Gothita
- Joltik
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Froakie
- Bunnelby
- Fletchling
- Litleo
- Noibat
- Munna
Southern Hemisphere exclusive:
Announced by Pokémon GO:
- Vulpix, Ninetales
- Paras
- Mankey, Primeape
- Yanma
- Stantler
- Pineco
- Remoraid
- Zigzagoon
- Seedot
- Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence
- Buizel, Floatzel
- Snivy, Servine
- Tepig, Pignite
- Oshawott, Dewott
- Drifloon, Drifblim
- Woobat
- Ferroseed
- Shelmet
- Autumn Forme Deerling
Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans, Arbok
- Zubat, Golbat, Crobat
- Oddish, Gloom
- Diglett, Alolan Diglet
- Sentret
- Azumarill
- Stunky, Skuntank
- Litwick
Northern Hemisphere exclusive:
Announced by Pokémon GO:
- Ponyta, Rapidash
- Tangela
- Scyther
- Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite
- Miltank
- Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo
- Shuppet, Banette
- Turtwig, Grotle
- Chimchar, Monferno
- Piplup, Prinplup
- Combee
- Croagunk, Toxicroak
- Finneon, Lumineon
- Patrat
- Purrloin
- Cottonee
- Ducklett
- Karrablast
- Foongus
- Spring Forme Deerling
Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:
- Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree
- Venonat, Venomoth
- Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath
- Chansey
- Snorlax
- Teddiursa, Ursaring
- Houndour
- Snubbull, Granbull
- Sneasel
- Tyranitar
- Sceptile
- Taillow, Swellow
- Skitty
- Sableye
- Sharpedo
- Dusclops
- Metagross
- Buneary
- Sewaddle
- Tirtouga
- Axew
- Deino, Zweilous