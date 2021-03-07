The Wild Spawn Breakdown Of Season Of Legends In Pokémon GO

The Season of Legends has begun in Pokémon GO. For the next three months, this season will feature Pokémon spawns exclusive to the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Niantic has announced a few of these species, but now researchers at Silph Road have compiled observations from fellow Pokémon GO trainers that paints a much bigger picture of the way Pokémon are currently spawning around the world. Let's take a look.

Northern and Southern Hemispheres:

Announced by Pokémon GO:

Mantine

Frillish

Voltorb, Electrode

Glameow, Purugly

Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff

Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:

Rattata, Raticate

Pikachu, Raichu

Nidoran-f, Nidorina, Nidoqueen

Nidoran-m, Nidorino, Nidoking

Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff

Psyduck, Golduck

Growlithe, Arcanine

Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam

Magnemite, Magneton

Gastly, Haunter, Gengar

Drowzee, Hypno

Cubone

Koffing, Weezing

Jynx

Magikarp

Eevee, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Flareon

Kabuto

Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium

Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion

Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr

Sudowoodo

Wooper, Quagsire

Dunsparce

Swinub, Piloswine

Phanpy, Donphan

Poochyena, Mightyena

Wurmple

Nuzleaf, Shiftry

Surskit, Masquerain

Whismur, Loudred, Exploud

Aron, Lairon, Aggron

Plusle

Minun

Spoink, Grumpig

Swablu

Castform

Chimecho

Starly, Staravia

Bidoof

Cherrim

Gible, Gabite

Drilbur

Venipede

Archen

Solosis

Gothita

Joltik

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Bunnelby

Fletchling

Litleo

Noibat

Munna

Southern Hemisphere exclusive:

Announced by Pokémon GO:

Vulpix, Ninetales

Paras

Mankey, Primeape

Yanma

Stantler

Pineco

Remoraid

Zigzagoon

Seedot

Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence

Buizel, Floatzel

Snivy, Servine

Tepig, Pignite

Oshawott, Dewott

Drifloon, Drifblim

Woobat

Ferroseed

Shelmet

Autumn Forme Deerling

Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans, Arbok

Zubat, Golbat, Crobat

Oddish, Gloom

Diglett, Alolan Diglet

Sentret

Azumarill

Stunky, Skuntank

Litwick

Northern Hemisphere exclusive:

Announced by Pokémon GO:

Ponyta, Rapidash

Tangela

Scyther

Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite

Miltank

Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo

Shuppet, Banette

Turtwig, Grotle

Chimchar, Monferno

Piplup, Prinplup

Combee

Croagunk, Toxicroak

Finneon, Lumineon

Patrat

Purrloin

Cottonee

Ducklett

Karrablast

Foongus

Spring Forme Deerling

Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:

Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree

Venonat, Venomoth

Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath

Chansey

Snorlax

Teddiursa, Ursaring

Houndour

Snubbull, Granbull

Sneasel

Tyranitar

Sceptile

Taillow, Swellow

Skitty

Sableye

Sharpedo

Dusclops

Metagross

Buneary

Sewaddle

Tirtouga

Axew

Deino, Zweilous