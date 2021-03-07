The Wild Spawn Breakdown Of Season Of Legends In Pokémon GO

The Season of Legends has begun in Pokémon GO. For the next three months, this season will feature Pokémon spawns exclusive to the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Niantic has announced a few of these species, but now researchers at Silph Road have compiled observations from fellow Pokémon GO trainers that paints a much bigger picture of the way Pokémon are currently spawning around the world. Let's take a look.

Gible and Ambipom in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Northern and Southern Hemispheres:

Announced by Pokémon GO:

  • Mantine
  • Frillish
  • Voltorb, Electrode
  • Glameow, Purugly
  • Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff

Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:

  • Rattata, Raticate
  • Pikachu, Raichu
  • Nidoran-f, Nidorina, Nidoqueen
  • Nidoran-m, Nidorino, Nidoking
  • Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff
  • Psyduck, Golduck
  • Growlithe, Arcanine
  • Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam
  • Magnemite, Magneton
  • Gastly, Haunter, Gengar
  • Drowzee, Hypno
  • Cubone
  • Koffing, Weezing
  • Jynx
  • Magikarp
  • Eevee, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Flareon
  • Kabuto
  • Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium
  • Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion
  • Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr
  • Sudowoodo
  • Wooper, Quagsire
  • Dunsparce
  • Swinub, Piloswine
  • Phanpy, Donphan
  • Poochyena, Mightyena
  • Wurmple
  • Nuzleaf, Shiftry
  • Surskit, Masquerain
  • Whismur, Loudred, Exploud
  • Aron, Lairon, Aggron
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Spoink, Grumpig
  • Swablu
  • Castform
  • Chimecho
  • Starly, Staravia
  • Bidoof
  • Cherrim
  • Gible, Gabite
  • Drilbur
  • Venipede
  • Archen
  • Solosis
  • Gothita
  • Joltik
  • Chespin
  • Fennekin
  • Froakie
  • Bunnelby
  • Fletchling
  • Litleo
  • Noibat
  • Munna

Southern Hemisphere exclusive:

Announced by Pokémon GO:

  • Vulpix, Ninetales
  • Paras
  • Mankey, Primeape
  • Yanma
  • Stantler
  • Pineco
  • Remoraid
  • Zigzagoon
  • Seedot
  • Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence
  • Buizel, Floatzel
  • Snivy, Servine
  • Tepig, Pignite
  • Oshawott, Dewott
  • Drifloon, Drifblim
  • Woobat
  • Ferroseed
  • Shelmet
  • Autumn Forme Deerling

Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:

  • Spearow
  • Fearow
  • Ekans, Arbok
  • Zubat, Golbat, Crobat
  • Oddish, Gloom
  • Diglett, Alolan Diglet
  • Sentret
  • Azumarill
  • Stunky, Skuntank
  • Litwick

Northern Hemisphere exclusive:

Announced by Pokémon GO:

  • Ponyta, Rapidash
  • Tangela
  • Scyther
  • Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite
  • Miltank
  • Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo
  • Shuppet, Banette
  • Turtwig, Grotle
  • Chimchar, Monferno
  • Piplup, Prinplup
  • Combee
  • Croagunk, Toxicroak
  • Finneon, Lumineon
  • Patrat
  • Purrloin
  • Cottonee
  • Ducklett
  • Karrablast
  • Foongus
  • Spring Forme Deerling

Pokémon spawns as observed by Silph:

  • Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree
  • Venonat, Venomoth
  • Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath
  • Chansey
  • Snorlax
  • Teddiursa, Ursaring
  • Houndour
  • Snubbull, Granbull
  • Sneasel
  • Tyranitar
  • Sceptile
  • Taillow, Swellow
  • Skitty
  • Sableye
  • Sharpedo
  • Dusclops
  • Metagross
  • Buneary
  • Sewaddle
  • Tirtouga
  • Axew
  • Deino, Zweilous

