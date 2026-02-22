Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Silver Lining Interactive, Sunny Lab, The Witch’s Bakery

The Witch's Bakery Launches Free Demo on Steam

You can play a free demo of The Witch’s Bakery right now as the 2D Adventure RPG will be a part of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary The Witch’s Bakery demo is now live on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, letting players sample the magical RPG.

Play as Lunne, a joyful witch in Paris, healing hearts and running a cozy bakery with magical abilities.

Experience unique day, evening, and night phases with baking, exploration, relationship-building, and magic.

Enter Heart Palaces to solve emotional mysteries and create special breads that heal customer’s feelings.

Indie game developer Sunny Lab and publisher Silver Lining Interactive have launched a free demo for their latest game, The Witch's Bakery. If you haven't seen this one yet, you play as a witch living in Paris running your own shop, where your food can help heal people's broken hearts. The demo is out now for you to experience an early part of the game, as the demo will be a part of Steam Next Fest. We have more details and a trailer here before you go try it out.

The Witch's Bakery

The Witch's Bakery is a cozy Adventure RPG about a joyful witch who opens her bakery in modern Paris. She has one special power: she can see into people's heart and heal emotions through magic!You play as Lunne, who has just arrived in the city! Each day is split into three phases:

Daytime , where Lunne manages her bakery and serves clients with her team of friends.

, where Lunne manages her bakery and serves clients with her team of friends. Evening , where Lunne explores Paris, builds relationships, discovers the city's secrets, and goes inside her friends' troubled hearts.

Night, where Lunne rests, improves her magic, decorates her bakery, and spends time in her cosy atelier.

The story progresses through the days as you earn experience, money, and fame, meet new friends, and heal their hearts. Once your work day is done, you can visit several districts of Paris to meet with main characters, engage in activities to learn new skills, buy books for new recipes, etc. For some people, their emotion is locked away so strongly that Lunne needs to go inside their hearts to help them. She enters their "Heart Palace," a magical space where emotions and thoughts take shape. Lunne needs to guide the personified Emotion back to the heart. Inside the Heart Palace, Lunne discovers the person's deepest struggles and finds the key ingredient she needs to make a bread that will heal them!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!