TheHunter: Call of the Wild Launches Tòrr nan Sithean Reserve Map

theHunter: Call of the Wild heads to Scotland with its latest map, as players now have access to the Tòrr nan Sithean Reserve

Article Summary Explore theHunter: Call of the Wild's new Scotland Tòrr nan Sithean Reserve DLC, inspired by iconic Highlands.

Hunt 17 animal species, including five all-new and three remastered, in six immersive Scottish biomes.

Discover exclusive features like the Benelhag 12GA shotgun and legendary historical landmarks to explore.

Upgrade your Trophy Lodge with the Premium Trophy Mount Pack, plus grab the Winter Hunting Bundle offer.

Indie game developer Expansive Worlds and publisher Avalanche Studios have released their latest DLC map for theHunter: Call of the Wild, as you can now explore the Scotland Tòrr nan Sithean Reserve. Like all of their DLC, it's going to run you somewhere between $5-8, as you're getting a pristine landscape that will be more fun to explore than hunt on. The game also got a free update today, as Patch 8.4 is available to all players right now, giving you access to the new Trophy Lodge filtering, as well as multiple bug fixes and improvements throughout the entire game. We have more details on the reserve for you below, along with a trailer showing more of it off as well.

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Scotland Tòrr nan Sithean Reserve

Players can hunt a rich roster of animals inspired by Scotland's most iconic species in Tòrr nan Sithean, amidst breathtaking, atmospheric scenery and legendary landmarks. Alongside the new Scotland map, the new Premium Trophy Mount Pack launches today. Hunters can take their lodge customization to the next level, and display their greatest hunting achievements with 16 new plaques, 40 new platforms as well as new textures. Avalanche Studios has also launched the Winter Hunting Bundle, which includes the new Scotland map and Premium Trophy Mount pack, available until January 31, 2026.

An immersive Scottish environment. Explore six unique biomes in Late Summer/Early Fall: Caledonian Forest Purple Heather Moorland Grass Hills Wetlands Highlands Rainforest

Exclusive new weapon, the Benelhag 12GA. A versatile semi-auto shotgun featuring a tubular magazine, it can load birdshot, buckshot, and slug, so it's great for hunting all sorts of game.

Iconic landmarks for players to discover, including weathered castles, ancient ruins, and coastal caves.

This reserve comes with 17 iconic animals, including five new species, three animal remasters, and a great one.

