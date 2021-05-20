There Are New Shiny Shadows In Pokémon GO For Luminous Legends Y

The Luminous Legends Y event has brought some new Team GO Rocket content to Pokémon GO, including some new Shiny Shadow Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here is a breakdown of which Shiny Shadow Pokémon you can get from which Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokémon GO:

Shiny Shadow Venonat from Arlo. This replaces Beldum from the previous rotation. This is Shiny Shadow Venonat's debut in the game.

Shiny Shadow Seedot from Cliff. This replaces Aerodactyl from the previous rotation. This is Shiny Shadow Seedot's debut in the game.

Shiny Shadow Sneasel from Sierra. This replaces Carvanha from the previous rotation. This is not Shiny Shadow Sneasel's first time in Pokémon GO. It was actually featured as Sierra's Shiny-capable Shadow when Team GO Rocket Leaders were first introduced in late 2019. This marks another rotation that features two new Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon with one returning, which seems to be a pattern. In fact, I was toying with the idea of doing an article floating this theory right before these new teams dropped, but now it seems flat-out confirmed. This is quite heartening, as it means that if we miss Shiny Shadows during their rotations, we will continue to get chances at them in the future. This pattern has not been confirmed by Niantic but, at this point, it does seem to be quite obvious.

While there were reports of Shiny Shadow Grimer being caught from Grunt encounters, it seems that this was a mistake that has since been turned off by Niantic. While this was the predictable outcome, still — a bit of a bummer!

It is expected that these new teams will remain with the Team GO Rocket Leaders beyond this event. Generally, these sorts of switches operate in long rotations rather than event-themed teams. It is likely that these Shiny Shadows will be available through most of the next Season of Pokémon GO, which will start on May 31st.