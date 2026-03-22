Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Captain Tsubasa, Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters, Tamsoft

Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters Releases New Systems Trailer

Get a better look at how Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters will play as the develoeprs show off the game's systems in a new trailer

Article Summary Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters reveals new gameplay systems in an in-depth developer trailer.

Game features over 110 playable characters and 22 national teams from the legendary Captain Tsubasa series.

New mechanics include Max Actions, Super Moves, Chain Systems, and dramatic Miracle Actions on the field.

Enhanced goalkeeper tactics and tactical combat make matches more dynamic and true to the original manga.

Tamsoft and Bandai Namco released a new trailer this past week for Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters, offering a better look at the game's systems. For the company to call this a trailer is really weird as it's over five minutes long and basically feels like a developer diary. Detailing how the game plays and the changes they've made since the last title. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is aiming for a launch in 2026, but no firm date has been set yet.

Lead The Team to Victory in Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters By Learning The Ropes

The next episode of Tsubasa's riveting adventure is here! Enjoy the thrill of spectacular soccer actions with 110 playable characters and new sensational super moves. Challenge a friend in the field or support Tsubasa on his Journey, the ball is yours. Featuring 22 national teams, over 110 playable characters, and more than 150 cutscenes highlighting moves on the pitch! Previously unseen teams from the manga and original teams and characters clash in glorious, meticulous animation. The excitement of these once-in-a-lifetime moments has never been higher!

Action on the field has been significantly enhanced! New super moves increase the intensity of every part of the game. Now, even when you pass, dribble, tackle or block, you can dominate the field with your own special techniques. Even blocking goal shots gets more tactical! Players can dribble and tackle combat intuitively, charge shots, break the keeper's defence, and fire off magnificent signature moves.

Max Actions: High risk, high reward power moves that dominate offensive and defensive exchanges.

High risk, high reward power moves that dominate offensive and defensive exchanges. Super Moves: Character specific abilities for forwards, midfielders, and defenders, including Super Shots, Super Passes, Super Dribbles, and Super Tackles.

Character specific abilities for forwards, midfielders, and defenders, including Super Shots, Super Passes, Super Dribbles, and Super Tackles. Chain System: Build momentum through dribbles, passes, and special actions to amplify shot power and charge speed.

Build momentum through dribbles, passes, and special actions to amplify shot power and charge speed. Goalkeeper Tactics: Six directional shot prediction, stamina-based duels, and break mechanics that permanently reduce keeper stamina.

Six directional shot prediction, stamina-based duels, and break mechanics that permanently reduce keeper stamina. Miracle Actions: Rare, dramatic comeback moments that can turn the tide of a match, capturing the unpredictable spirit of the original series.

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