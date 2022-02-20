There Are New Surprise Eeveelution Cards Coming To The Pokémon TCG

Previously, it was announced that the Pokémon TCG was coming out with a new set of V Heroes Tins on April 22nd. These tins were shown to feature Espeon V, Sylveon V, and Umbreon V but they were not thought to be original promo cards exclusive to the tins. They were shown in the product info to be the Espeon V, Sylveon V, and Umbreon V from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. This was accepted at face value because the Pokémon TCG will sometimes indeed release tins with cards from previously released sets in place of promos. We saw this with Mew V from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, the Urshifu VMAXes from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, and more. It's somewhat standard practice for products of this style to come out every now and then. However, the Pokémon TCG has updated its online database with three promo cards that suggest the V Heroes Tins may actually include brand new versions of Espeon V, Sylveon V, and Umbreon V with different artwork.

Looking at these Pokémon TCG SWSH Black Star Promos, we can tell they will likely be out soon. In the bottom left corner, you can actually see their numbering. They are:

SWSH201: Espeon V

SWSH202: Sylveon V

SWSH203: Umbreon V

This places them numerically directly after Lycanroc V and Corviknight V, which will be released on February 25th, 2022 in the Pokémon TCG: V Battle Deck – Lycanroc vs. Corviknight. We already have promos for SWSH213 (Lucario V) through SWSH219 (Boltund V) which are set to release in April. I'd say it's almost certain that these Eeveelution promos will be the actual cards featured in the V Heroes Tins rather than the previously shown product images featuring cards from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. This will certainly make these products more in-demand, as the tins will be the only product that will include these promos.