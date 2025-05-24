Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: After Light Fades, Lamplight Forest, Orchid of Redemption

After Light Fades Confirmed For June Steam Release

The mysical sokoban puzzle game After Light Fades has been given a release date, as the game will arrive on Steam in mid-June

Article Summary After Light Fades launches on Steam in mid-June, blending mysticism with challenging sokoban puzzles.

Guide Alice through seven emotional puzzle worlds, each representing a stage of the grief journey.

Innovative mechanics evolve as artefacts are sacrificed, deepening the narrative of healing and change.

Level editor and Steam Workshop support allow endless custom puzzles and community sharing.

Indie game developer Orchid of Redemption and publisher Lamplight Forest have confirmed the official release date for their latest game, After Light Fades. We haven't heard a ton about this puzzle title since it was first announced, but we've seen plenty online. They have made a pretty fun-looking Sokoban title that allows you to figure out different puzzles in various scenarios. You can try a free demo of it online right now, as the full version will arrive on June 19, 2025.

After Light Fades

After Light Fades is a magical sokoban-style puzzle journey about grief, memory, and transformation. You play as Alice, who, after the loss of her partner Aura, discovers seven artefacts tied to powerful memories. To heal, she must revisit the places they once shared and cast each artefact into an abyss, where each world reflects a stage of Alice's emotional journey. As you part with each artefact, you also give up the unique mechanic it granted, turning the act of puzzle-solving into a powerful reflection on letting go.

Seven Emotional Puzzle Worlds: Explore seven handcrafted fantasy environments, spanning over 100 puzzles, each reflecting a stage of grief. From shimmering coves to shifting manors, every world features its own emotional tone and puzzle mechanics, each ending in a powerful act of letting go.

Interconnected Sokoban-Inspired Mechanics: Solve spatial puzzles where objects interact in surprising and meaningful ways. Use mirrors, magnets, fire, vines, clones, and elemental systems in deeply layered challenges that evolve far beyond traditional box-pushing.

A Deep Story of Healing and Transformation: Experience a metaphor-driven narrative told through puzzles and play. Each artefact you master must eventually be left behind, mirroring the emotional journey of grief, acceptance, and change.

Level Editor with Steam Workshop Support: Build your own puzzles using the full feature set. Upload them to Steam Workshop and explore unique levels created by the community.

