Exclusive: We Played Mario Kart World With Snowboarder Chloe Kim

Its not every day you get an offer to play with an Olympic Gold Medalist, but we did just that as we took Chloe Kim on in Mario Kart World

It's a very weird profession that I personally have working here at Bleeding Cool. One that I try to be humble about, but I can't deny I get to do some weird things as part of my career being the Games Editor for this website. A lot of awesome opportunities come around where you get to say, "I did this really weird thing I never expected, and it was awesome!" Recently, I had one of those moments where Nintendo contacted me and asked if I would be interested in playing Mario Kart World with professional snowboarder and Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim.

The company recently partnered with Chloe as part of their holiday promotion, giving the Nintendo Switch 2 a slight boost, as she played the game on their giant screen at one of their Nintendo Store locations against several members of the media, including myself. We didn't get a lot of time to play. Initially, it sounded like we were going to be doing a few different races, but we ended up doing just one, where I ended up winning, with her coming in second place. So I can officially say I beat an Olympic snowboarder in Mario Kart Worlds. (Though I'm sure she could give me a run for my money if we were given more time!)

After the race, we sat down and chatted a little about her go-to gaming choices, working with Nintendo, and just having fun for a little bit of time talking about video games before they apparently let her loose in the store to snag some merch.

You can watch the race as well as the interview in the video here, as we now remind you that Nintendo will probably have several deald fopr Black Friday and Cyber Monday this holiday weekend. And many thanks to Chloe for playing; if you're seeing this, I'm down for the rematch!

