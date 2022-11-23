Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street Receieves Massive Upddate

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street Receives Massive Update

Developer 3R Games revealed details of a new massive update they have released this week for Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street. If you haven't had a chance to play this game before, this will allow you to basically be the high-class neighborhood thief of your dreams as you will plan and use different tools and gadgets to rob some of the upper class of their priceless silverware and TVs. This latest update is called the Cyberweek Update, and will give you the ability to take new items you haven't had a chance to snag before, including the ability to steal cars, disassemble robbed vehicles in your hideout, and find nearly 30 new loot types for you to collect that are for the more tech-savvy. We have more info on the update below, along with a trailer showing it off, as you can get the update free right now.

Those with a flair for mayhem may smash windows with a crowbar and destroy various elements of the environment to loot valuables or just to have fun. Players who prefer more subtle methods can open locks with a set of picks or use a glass cutter to sneak in through a window quietly. Hacking computers and extracting valuable data is also available. The sandbox-natured game world offers a tremendous amount of possibilities, and players are only limited by their own imagination. With the latest update, the developers are introducing a mini-game to disassemble looted vehicles, nearly 30 new loot types, the option to climb through windows seamlessly without dimming the game image, as well as the ability to eat food found in houses. The game has received improved drawer and cupboard opening mechanics, a new tutorial for beginners, and an updated graphic. Players in Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street will also now find more interactive and destructible objects.