This Is The Zodiac Speaking Gets New Details & A Trailer

Klabater and Punch Punk Games revealed new details and a Kickstarter today that their upcoming game, This Is The Zodiac Speaking. We've known about the game for a few months now, including the release date of September 24th, 2020 for PC and all three major consoles. But this week we learned a little bit more of how the gameplay will go as you explore vintage '70s California in their interpretation of events from one of the most famous serial killer stories ever. You'll discover facts and other evidence-based content, experience the story from someone who survived an attack, visit the crime scenes, experience the traumas, and reveal one of many endings to the game. All wrapped up in a unique atmospheric experience with original film music and visuals style. You can read more about it below along with the latest trailer for the game.

This Is The Zodiac Speaking is a fact-based single-player noir/psychological thriller based on the story of Zodiac, one of the most famous never-caught serial killers. It mixes vintage '70s California visuals and an original epic cinematic soundtrack with gameplay elements that include classic horror, investigation, stealth mechanics, and multiple endings to discover. It offers two unique gameplay modes, one that blends storytelling with stealth action gameplay and the other (Detective Mode) that emphasizes immersive investigative storytelling. Play as San Francisco journalist Robert Hartnell. Robert receives a mysterious phone call from the serial killer Zodiac who greets him with the infamous 'hello, this is the Zodiac speaking'. This single event kicks off a series of events that will take Robert down a spiraling path toward confronting one of America's most notorious killers and…his own past.