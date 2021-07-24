This Is What Shiny Heracross & Kangaskan Will Look Like In Pokémon GO

Palkia isn't the only Pokémon getting a Shiny release in the next part of this summer's Ultra Unlock event in Pokémon GO. Starting on Friday, August 6th, 2021 and 10 AM local time, Shiny Heracross will be released in Pokémon GO. It will be made available outside of its normally limited region along with a slew of other regional Pokémon. Most notably, the Shiny-capable Kangaskhan will be available globally along with Heracross for the event. Here's a peek at what Shiny Kangaskhan and both the male and female Shiny Heracross will look like in-game.

Currently, there is no word on if these species will be available outside of raids. The blog lists a selection of regionals appearing in the wild without mentioning either Kangaskhan or Heracross. So far, it appears that trainers may just have to raid if they hope to catch this bright pink fighting bug.

Here's everything Pokémon GO had to say over on their official blog about the species featured in the event and where they can be found:

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time: Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Palkia! Alakazam, Kangaskhan, and Heracross will be appearing in three-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Kangaskhan or a Shiny Heracross! Unown U, West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Elgyem, and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U! The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Clefairy, Munna, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Elgyem, Heatmor, Durant, and more! The following regional-exclusive Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Heatmor, and Durant.

Hopefully, Heracross will be available in multiple different ways… but either way, this event will indeed give many trainers their first shot at catching some regional species that they haven't had access to before.