Those Who Came: Healing Solarus Set For August 30th Release
Indie developer and publisher Rolldbox Games have confirmed Those Who Came: Healing Solarus will release on August 30th. Building off the original that was released into Early Access last October, this sci-fi adventure title with RPG mechanics will build off of that and create a well-rounded story for you to explore and attempt to heal throughout the galaxy. Enjoy the latest trailer below before it comes out next week.
You are one of the last of the Sainen, a strong and resilient species, who faced near-extinction after their planet collapsed. Hoping that their species would survive this cataclysm, they fled inside the Hermaion, their mother ship, which preserved them in a cryogenic state. After some years, Hermaion detects a suitable planet, Solarus. And thus, your mission begins: discover their inhabitants Torek, create a strong relationship, find out who or what is destroying the planet, master the different ways to use energy to move around the planet and equip the right suits to heal Solarus and build a new home! Together, Sainen and Torek will bring the planet back to life, forging a strong and deep connection in the process. A win-win of a sci-fi kind!
- 4 energies to move around Solarus: Choose your own style by using the energy with the different shapers: Airy, Ether, Fire and Jointer.
- Explore and find the different suits to interact with the world and restore life in Solarus to turn it into your new home.
- The more you heal, the better it gets. By caring for the planet, you will be able to face the final challenge with some advantages.
- Play either alone or along with your friends, into a campaign with plenty of challenges to stop Bineok and his experiment.
- Dive into our Arcade mode, where you can face your friends in competitive PVP arenas. Harness the versatility of all 4 energies using them creatively on other players.