Those Who Came: Healing Solarus Set For August 30th Release

You are one of the last of the Sainen, a strong and resilient species, who faced near-extinction after their planet collapsed. Hoping that their species would survive this cataclysm, they fled inside the Hermaion, their mother ship, which preserved them in a cryogenic state. After some years, Hermaion detects a suitable planet, Solarus. And thus, your mission begins: discover their inhabitants Torek, create a strong relationship, find out who or what is destroying the planet, master the different ways to use energy to move around the planet and equip the right suits to heal Solarus and build a new home! Together, Sainen and Torek will bring the planet back to life, forging a strong and deep connection in the process. A win-win of a sci-fi kind!