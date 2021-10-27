Thoughts On Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's Post-Game Content

Last month, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released for Nintendo Switch. This semi-open world game puts you in the shoes of Goku, Gohan, and the rest of the Z Warriors for a retelling of the four main Dragon Ball Z sagas: the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga. You can look forward to a complete review as well as gameplay guides to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot but first, let's break down how this game by Bandai NAMCO adapts Akira Toriyama's iconic story. Now that we have covered the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga, let's see how the game wraps up the main story.

Thankfully, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot doesn't entirely end when the Buu Saga is over. While a lengthy credits roll does play out, giving the main story a sense of completion, there is quite a lot to do still.

Side quests in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Side quests will take a good chunk of time to complete, and they're every bit as fun and interesting as the ones that took place between sagas. They seem designed to get us to spend time with characters that we've grown to love as well as to look forward at what's to come in the world of Dragon Ball Z. This is, in this story, a lot more training.

Training is of major, major importance here. There are a few battles that are going to be incredibly difficult if you don't go to Capsule Corporation and train up. In fact, the best side story here also includes the toughest battles. If you don't train your characters, this story's battle — which is against Goten and then Gotenks — will be more difficult than any fight from the actual main sagas. With a trained Goku and Vegeta, though, you'll be fine.

That specific side story culminates in an actual cut scene, which was a nice touch. It includes some of the most heartwarming Goku/Goten, Vegeta/Trunks, and even Goku/Vegeta moments. For Dragon Ball Z fans, trust me, this is not a cut scene you'll want to miss.

A new boss: Mira and Towa

There's actually a lot more than just the side stories. Remember those "Villainous Enemies," which are essentially doppelgangers of past foes and friends with red auras? Those are of major importance here. Fighting and defeating these will unlock more content in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as these are all spawning due to a plan of the Xenoverse character Towa to bring Mira to full strength. Fight all of these and Mira will be unlocked as a new boss to battle.

Also, you can actually bring back old foes by gathering the Dragon Balls! I recommend bringing back everyone you can, as some of these characters get pretty hilarious redemption stories. Dabura is an especially great encounter, as his time spent in Heaven as a punishment has turned him into a soft-hearted, anti-violence demon.

What's next?

You can eventually use Bulma's time machine to revisit old stories, and you can also move forward with the A New Power Awakens DLC which tells three new stories which I'll cover in later updates. As a whole, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does the post-story content much like they did the main action: a compelling blend of the original story with slice-of-life elements that makes you truly feel like part of Toriyama's incredible world.