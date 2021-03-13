THQ Nordic & Alkimia Interactive Are Developing A Remake Of Gothic

THQ Nordic revealed they have launched a new studio with Alkimia Interactive with the goal of creating a remake of Gothic. For those who may not be aware of the franchise, Gothic was an awesome RPG series that had several games come out during the '00s. While developers and publishers changed hands several times, THQ Nordic had a hand in some of those titles and eventually ended up taking over the series in 2011 after the last entry (Arcania: Gothic 4) kinda bombed in 2010. Since then the series has been sitting on the shelf for a decade with only re-releases of previous titles being put out. That all changed this week when the company revealed the new development studios, set up in Barcelona, Spain. The company is currently in the process of hiring people to take on the new game, so don't expect to see anything new about it for the next couple of years. However, it's cool news to see the franchise is being brought back to life. Here are a few details from the team about what's to come.

In Summer 2020 the studio started operations and began bringing together a team of passionate RPG developers. Since then, the studio has set up an office in the heart of Barcelona. The team is constantly growing and is still looking for developers to join the family. The team's focus and ambition is to build high-quality RPGs, with its first project being the full development of the Gothic Remake for PC and Next-Gen consoles. Development is well underway and the first results from all of the hard work the team has put in will be revealed in the next couple of months. "We strive to build Alkimia Interactive as a top-notch RPG studio", said Reinhard Pollice, Studio Head at Alkimia Interactive. "Our ambition is to become one of the best addresses for PC/Console core game development in the South of Europe."