THQ Nordic Releases A New Trailer For Chronos: Before The Ashes

THQ Nordic has released a new trailer this week for their upcoming action-adventure RPG title Chronos: Before The Ashes. The game is being developed by Gunfire Games and is set to be released on December 1st, 2020. But up until now we haven't seen or heard much about the game. This is pretty interesting considering this is THQ Nordic who loves to promote whatever they're releasing heavily in the weeks leading up to a game's release. But after doing a little bit of research on the game, prior to some news back in September, the company has been pretty quiet about this one. Which is a little insane to us since this is a prequel to the 2019 game Remnant: From The Ashes. Hopefully, the trailer gives you some insight into whether or not you want to try the game out since it drops in two days.

Chronos: Before The Ashes is an atmospheric RPG that chronicles a hero's lifelong quest to save their homeland from a great evil. Grow wiser, stronger and more powerful as you explore the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But beware, the labyrinth takes a heavy toll – each time your hero dies, they lose a year of their life! You will face the mysteries and the challenges – and the dangers – of the Labyrinth and carefully study the behavior of your enemies to overcome them. But don't be afraid, in Chronos: Before the Ashes death is not the end but part of your heroe's journey. Refreshing combination of Adventure Game elements and RPG mechanics. A variety of weapons, abilities and powers are available to the player in the pursuit of their quest. Unique Aging Mechanic – Every time the player dies they age one year. Player's must adapt to their advancing age as they progress their character; starting the game young, nimble and quick, and ending wise and more attuned to magic.