Ticket To Ride Legacy: Legends Of The West To Launch This November Asmodee has a new legacy tabletop game on the way as Ticket To Ride Legacy: Legends Of The West will be out in November.

Asmodee and Days Of Wonder announced today that they will be releasing Ticket To Ride Legacy: Legends Of The West this November. Designed by Rob Daviau, who pioneered the Legacy game style, as well as Pandemic creator Matt Leacock and Ticket To Ride creator Alan R. Moon, this new edition introduces a brand new way to play the classic title with new mechanics and evolving rules that change as you continue to play. The game will be played as a 12-part campaign, with several distinct stages that have you and the other players taking on the roles of 19th-century pioneers, building the rail lines that connected America. The game will be released on November 3rd and will be priced at $120. We got more info for you below from the publisher.

"In Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends Of The West, players embark on twelve thrilling journeys across North America as 19th-century pioneers. The campaign begins on the East Coast, with players working their way to the West from one adventure to the next, meeting challenges along the way. Players will continue to complete tickets as the main objective, with added mechanics like building up a fortune in their vault, unlocking new frontiers and rules, and plenty of new surprises. Legends of the West offers an immersive and narrative experience while remaining easy to learn for new and veteran fans alike."

"In the Legacy style, Legends of the West is a unique experience molded by player's choices. Each player has their own roll to play, allowing them to change the way the story unfolds around them. Combined with evolving mechanics that change as the game progresses, players will have a new experience every time they gather around the board. Designed for 2-5 players aged 10+, each of the 12 journeys in Ticket to Ride® Legacy: Legends of the West offers players an immersive experience lasting between 20 to 90 minutes. Legends of the West includes 13 Frontier Boards, 280 Plastic Train Cars, 1 Campaign Box, 84 Train Cards, 33 Tickets, 7 Event Cards, 6 Newspaper Cards, 77 Postcards, 1 Story Deck, 5 Company Boxes, 8 Frontier Boxes, 1 Conductor's Toolbox, 1 Rules Booklet, and much more to discover! Once the campaign is over, players will have a unique map that's compatible with previous games, giving them an entire new board to play with friends and family."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!