Tides Of Tomorrow Reveals Multiple Characters Over The Holidays

Check out the multiple character reveal trailers for Tides Of Tomorrow that have been released so far building to its February launch

Meet diverse characters as you explore an oceanic, post-apocalyptic world threatened by Plastemia

Every player decision and interaction influences allies, enemies, and outcomes in this narrative adventure

Follow friends or streamers, gather resources, explore floating platforms, and survive Elynd's dangers

THQ Nordic and developer Digixart have been releasing multiple character introduction trailers ahead of the launch of Tides of Tomorrow. Over the past couple of weeks, we've seen a new character get their own proper intro, with the latest one being Nyx, as you get a better idea of all the people you'll meet in a world that's almost entirely made up of ocean. You can check out the latest trailer above, and all of the others down at the bottom with more info on the game, as it's currently set to launch on February 24, 2026.

Tides Of Tomorrow

In a flooded, post-apocalyptic world plagued by a mysterious disease called Plastemia, you embark on a single-player mission – yet you'll never be alone. You'll constantly feel the presence of other Tidewalkers through the echoes of those who came before you. A world struggling to survive in the wake of the Great Flood. As a deadly plastification threatens to kill all living things, steel yourself to face the numerous challenges posed by this ocean planet. Find a cure, explore floating platforms, or deal with the threats exposed by the community.

As you delve deeper into the mysteries of Elynd, you'll never be alone… As you explore Elynd you'll encounter a diverse cast of characters. Each one has their own moods, motivations and perspectives on the planet's fortunes. Choose your allies carefully, as every decision has the potential to create new adversaries. Keep one close eye on your friends' adventures too! Their actions will shape your own story, requiring you to carefully react to an unpredictable world.

Follow your friends or favourite streamers on their own adventures.

Sail through uncertain waters, gathering resources to improve your chances of survival.

Explore diverse floating platforms set amongst unique landscapes.

Encounter iconic and unforgettable characters ready to help – or hinder – your progress.

