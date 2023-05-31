TIME Studios & Kanopy Release New Dungeons & Dragons Documentary There's a new Dungeons & Dragons mini-documentary for you to check out from Kanopy and Time Studios, sitting on YouTube now.

TIME Studios and Kanopy have come together to release a new mini-documentary this week, as they have one focused on Dungeons & Dragons. The film is called Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga, and it was released totally free on YouTube today for anyone to watch. The doc chats with several well-known members of the D&D community, but doesn't really have any involvement from the current Wizards of the Coast team or really anyone from the TSR era. This is basically a doc seen through the lens of people who mostly grew up playing it and are knowledgeable about it in its current form, which isn't a bad thing at all. We have more info on it below as well as the video.

"Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga explores how tabletop gaming has emerged from individual basements into a worldwide phenomenon and highlights the diverse community and the camaraderie that the roleplaying game scene creates. Featuring avid Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts like Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby Doo), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil), Liam O'Brien (Critical Role), and the film highlights the positive influence tabletop gaming has had on players of all ages including the importance of personal connection and developing a sense of belonging. It also dives into the misconceptions and mishaps roleplaying tabletop games have caused, fueled by the 1980s so-called" Satanic Panic" and the previously perceived player monoculture. The film reflects on the renewed interest in tabletop gaming, which has made a comeback after its immense popularity in the 1970s and '80s. Today's interest has been inspired in part by recent movies and television series, such as Stranger Things, "actual play" web series like Critical Role, and the feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

"Featuring a cast of renowned tabletop personalities, Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga includes appearances by Matthew Lillard, Deborah Ann Woll, TJ Storm, Kate Welch, Xander Jeanneret, and many more. Their insights, along with the expert commentary and interviews, paint a vivid picture of the profound impact of tabletop roleplaying games on individuals and communities. The film provides an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at a vibrant community of fans and creators, shedding light on the diverse range of individuals who find solace and empowerment within the world of tabletop roleplaying games. Furthermore, Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga highlights youth programs that utilize these games to promote socialization, team building, and the cultivation of empathy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!