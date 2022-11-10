Timex Has Made Their Own Fortnite Island With Timed Challenges

Timex is the latest company to reach out to gamers in a unique format as they have created their own Fortnite island. The company has created the Race Against TimeX, in which you will be able to compete in a series of timed challenges while the brand serves as the timekeeper in this scenario. More to the point, this has been created to be a watch-infused virtual world in which watches "symbolize empowerment" by giving you additional speed and powers when you snag them to help you gain a competitive edge against others. The room is available now as we have more info and a few quotes about the island below.

"Race Against TimeX includes six mini-games, each pitting players against time, with challenges including water rising, walls closing, floors breaking, players dodging sequencer waves, and finding their way across a precarious path in the dark. Players can purchase power-ups, with fantastical watches transferring special powers to the players' wrists, giving them extra speed and other abilities as they try to complete all six mini-games in the fastest times. The collaboration will be supported with a fully integrated campaign, bridging the virtual world with real-life experiences, such as in-game giveaways, and partnerships, including gamer influencers Parker Locke, Sushi Bae, SypherPK, YouTube Star Ali-A, and Gen Z style icon and Fortnite enthusiast Landon Barker."

"Timex has been a disruptor for nearly 170 years; we have a history in the unexpected," says Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President of Brand & Creative at Timex Group. "As the official timekeeper of the metaverse, we're playing with the concept of time and merging analog technology with a digital world within one of the world's most popular multiplayer online games, Fortnite. Timex has ventured into the metaverse before and now we are going full throttle into gaming, with additional virtual, immersive experiences and entry into web3 coming soon."

"For me, time spent playing Fortnite is time well spent because it is one of the ways I can be with my friends without all of the superficial stuff that can get in the way of connection," said Landon Barker. "I am excited to partner with Timex; I love their watches and Fortnite, so for me, this was a perfect match."