TiMi & Capcom Partner Up For New Monster Hunter Mobile Game

Capcom announced they have formed a new partnership with mobile developer TiMi to make a brand new Monster Hunter mobile game. The two companies didn't say a lot about the game, in fact, the bulk of the announcement can be found for you below. What we do know is that the game is currently in development, and it will aim to reproduce the hunting actions you find in a typical Monster Hunter title, only redesigned to work for mobile devices. With the goal of giving you an entirely new game experience. Enjoy reading up on it as we now wait for more info to arrive.

"TiMi Studio Group (TiMi) and Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) are joining forces on a new mobile game for the iconic Monster Hunter series. The in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones. This first-time partnership between TiMi and Capcom will combine the experience and strengths of both sides, allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters – experienced or new – the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere."

"TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operation team that strives to improve global players' entertainment quality. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, Montreal, Shanghai and Chengdu, TiMi creates high quality, high fidelity and highly creative games across a wide variety of genres and multiple platforms. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed Drifters and Arena of Valor. TiMi is also a trusted partner to some of the biggest gaming brands in the world, creating AAA titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and most recently Pokémon UNITE, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game."