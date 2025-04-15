Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Tinkatink

Tinkatink Debuts In Anime-Themed Pokémon GO Event

Tinkatink and a Floragato donning a Liko-themed hat arrive in Pokémon GO for a special event themed to the current Horizons anime.

Article Summary Tinkatink and new Floragato with Liko's hat debut in Pokémon GO Horizon-themed event.

Catch Shiny Pikachu with Cap's hat and Shiny Floragato with Liko's pin in wild spawns.

Enjoy event bonuses like increased Team GO Rocket balloons and 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance.

Participate in raids and special paid Timed Research for event-themed rewards.

A new Pokémon GO event has been announced as a cross-promotion with the Pokémon Horizons anime. As the second season of the anime is now available, Trainers will be able to encounter characters from the series on the mobile game.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: The new Galarian species Tinkatink arrives. It will be able to evolve into Tinkatuff, which then evolves into this family's ultimate form, Tinkaton. It will take 25 Candies to evolve Tinkatink to Tinkatuff, and 100 to evolve Tikatuff to Tinkaton. In addition to Tinkatink, a new costume Pokémon will be available: Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin, which can be Shiny.

The new Galarian species Tinkatink arrives. It will be able to evolve into Tinkatuff, which then evolves into this family's ultimate form, Tinkaton. It will take 25 Candies to evolve Tinkatink to Tinkatuff, and 100 to evolve Tikatuff to Tinkaton. In addition to Tinkatink, a new costume Pokémon will be available: Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin, which can be Shiny. Shiny release: There are no new Shinies this event except for Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin.

There are no new Shinies this event except for Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin. Wild Spawns: Quagsire, Shuckle (can be Shiny), Slugma (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Snorunt (can be Shiny), Sprigatito (can be Shiny), Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin (can be Shiny), Fuecoco (can be Shiny), Quaxly, and Pawmi. Pikachu wearing Cap's hat (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Pikachu wearing Cap's hat encountered during the event will know the Charged Attack Volt Tackle. Trainer Battles: 90 power and decreases Defense by one stage Gyms and raids: 90 power

Quagsire, Shuckle (can be Shiny), Slugma (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Snorunt (can be Shiny), Sprigatito (can be Shiny), Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin (can be Shiny), Fuecoco (can be Shiny), Quaxly, and Pawmi. Pikachu wearing Cap's hat (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently. 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing Cap's hat and Shiny Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin. GO Snapshot Photobombs featuring characters and Pokémon seen in Pokémon Horizons: The Series when you take a snapshot during the event Field Research featuring Stardust and encounters with Pikachu wearing Cap's hat (can be Shiny) Timed Research: Complete tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed Pokémon.

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Elekid (can be Shiny), Charcadet (can be Shiny), Hatenna, and Tinkatink. 10 KM Eggs: After the event is over, Tinkatink will join the 10KM Egg pool.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Cap's hat, Chansey, Rockruff. All can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids: Charizard (can be Shiny), Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin (can be Shiny), Alolan Muk, Metagross

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a questline for $4.99. It will include: One Incubator An event-themed avatar pose Encounters with Tinkatink And more! Niantic writes: Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to purchase a questline for $4.99. It will include:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!