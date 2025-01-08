Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Snekflat, Super Rare Originals, Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip Confirms Console Release Date

After having already been released on PC last year, Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip has been confirmed for console release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Console release date for Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip set for February 13, 2025 on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Explore the whimsical world of Sprankelwater with Terry, a dreamer with cosmic aspirations.

Upgrade your car with TURBO JUNK to transform it into a spacefaring machine.

Enjoy a heartwarming story, fun characters, and a joyful soundtrack in this indie gem.

Indie game developer Snekflat and publisher Super Rare Originals have revealed the console release date for Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip. The game was originally released for PC back in May 2024, and at the time, a console edition was promised, but it was not confirmed when. Now we know the PS5 and Nintendo Switch will get the game on February 13, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer you can check out above.

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip

In Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, players step into the flip-flops of Terry, a dreamer with a wild goal: to launch himself into the cosmos in a car of his own invention. From the unassuming beginnings of a simple job application, Terry's adventure takes a giddy turn as he sets out to build the ultimate interstellar banger. Players can explore the tiny open world town of Sprankelwater, bursting with secrets to discover and a menagerie of unforgettable characters to meet (and annoy). Players will find themselves collecting an assortment of wacky items as they explore the world, but the real fun begins when it comes to souping up their trusty car. By collecting TURBO JUNK, players can transform their vehicle into a magnificent spacefaring machine, to help Terry achieve his astronaut dreams.With its heartwarming story, joyful soundtrack and side-splitting humor, Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip is the perfect escape for gamers of all ages seeking an endearing yet chaotic adventure.

Explore a densely packed, tiny, open-world town at any pace and in any way you like. Slow, fast, by foot, by car, by paraglider! It's up to you.

Uncover a wholesome story through hilarious interactions with weird Sprankelwaterians.

Collect TURBO JUNK and upgrade the boost capacity of Terry's very own car.

Catch insects, dig holes, destroy cars, become rich, wear hats.

Listen to a joyful and heart-warming soundtrack from the composer of Wuppo.

