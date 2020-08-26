TinyBuild Games Announces Party Hard 2 Is Coming To Console

Quarantine is over, at least for tinyBuild Games, who are bringing the party to you as Party Hard 2 is coming to console. What's more, you won't have to wait long to get it as the game is up for pre-order now and will be released on September 8th on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. This will be the absolute complete game as they celebrate the original's fifth anniversary, and now they're bringing you everything in the sequel to crash the party. Literally. You play as a psycho killer traveling the country from banger to rager to sorority mixer, getting down with everyone as you slowly turn it into a massacre that no one could have predicted. Well, almost no one. Enjoy the trailer below!

It's 3am and you just want to get some sleep. Welcome back to Party Hard 2! Stop parties using hundreds of new ways, incidentally destroy a drug syndicate, and save the Earth from an alien invasion. May the chickens be with you! Dozens of new traps including combos: use different substances that react with each other. Why not set a chain reaction with water and electricity?

4 playable characters with entirely unique play styles, stats, and abilities!

14 sprawling levels featuring 2 boss fights.

27-track OST.

Brand new crafting system and dozens of items to combine: why not a lighter and a can of gasoline?

Interact with NPCs: get an NPC drunk, bribe punks, or make someone pee their pants in fear!

Different objectives that match your playstyle! It's your call if you want to choose only objective-sensitive non-civilian targets. Killing everyone works, too. Your playstyle may affect the progression of the game, specifically unlockables.

An intriguing story of vengeance and redemption. Yes, with a twist and a fugitive circus bear.